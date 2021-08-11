Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Hamirpur and Jalaun districts and instructed officials to post nodal officers in all affected revenue villages, an official statement said.

In Hamirpur, after the aerial survey, the chief minister distributed relief material to the flood-affected people and enquired about the relief and rescue operations from them, it said.

Adityanath held a meeting at the Collectorate auditorium with public representatives and officials to review the relief work and directed that nodal officers be posted in all flood-hit revenue villages to continuously monitor the situation, according to the statement.

He said relief material should be distributed immediately to the affected people and a boat should be stationed in each affected village.

Besides, an adequate number of flood posts should be set up and helpline numbers issued to the people, he added.

The chief minister asked officials of the irrigation department to constantly monitor the dams on Yamuna and Betwa rivers and to come up with a permanent solution to the problem of floods in Hamirpur, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said the main reason for floods in Hamirpur is the release of water in the Yamuna river from the Kota Dam in Rajasthan and in the Betwa river from the Matatila Dam.

He said 90 villages in Hamirpur have been affected.

Adityanath also took stock of the flood situation in Jalaun and directed officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations. He also distributed food items to the flood-affected people, the statement said.

He also reviewed the relief and rescue operations with public representatives and district-level officials, it said.

A state government official told reporters in Lucknow that the floods have been triggered by a rise in the water level in Chambal, Betwa and other local rivers following heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

He said 466 villages in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected and the relief work is going on.

