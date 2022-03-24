Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan here.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

