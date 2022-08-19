Mathura, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated an Annapurna Bhawan here to provide free food to the needy pilgrims.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj for being instrumental in starting the facility.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Father Sells Newborn Girl Child for Rs 6000 in Biswanath District; Three Arrested.

Poor pilgrims will not have to bother about their food during their visit to Vrindavan as they will be provided free food here, he said.

He also praised the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for protecting the area's culture.

Also Read | Cattle Smuggling Scam: CBI Raids Rice Mill Allegedly Owned By Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal.

Annapurna Bhawan could come up as the chief minister seriously wants to help the poor, seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj said on the occasion.

The chief Minister paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)