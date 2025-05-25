The Administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful K Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ @PMOIndia)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful K Patel met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office handle posted on X: "The Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Shri @prafulkpatel, met PM @narendramodi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Ministers of different states at the NITI Aayog meeting held at the Bharat Mandapan here on Saturday.Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma were among the Chief Ministers who met PM Modi at the meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council here.

PM Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier today.

It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in the remembrance of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister said that it is the aspiration of every Indian for the country to be a Viksit Bharat. It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. He observed that if all States work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress. He also said that we should commit that every State, every city, every village will be developed, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047.

PM Modi said that India has emerged among top five economies of the world and 25 crore have escaped poverty. He emphasised that India needs to increase the speed of this transformation. He encouraged States to leverage their manufacturing strengths. He said that the Government of India has announced the Manufacturing Mission.

The Prime Minister observed that Global investors are hugely interested in India. He encouraged the States to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said States should utilise it to the optimum. (ANI)

