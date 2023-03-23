New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Admission to Delhi University's postgraduate programmes will take place through the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) 2023, officials said on Thursday.

For DU's School of Open Learning and for foreign nationals, marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be considered, they said, and added that admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be based on scores obtained in CUET(PG)-2023.

Under the previous system, 50 per cent of admissions to postgraduate programmes were done directly among students who pursued their bachelor's degrees from the university and it was based on merit in their qualifying examinations. The other half of the seats were filled through the Delhi University Entrance Test for PG students.

The university announced its admission policies for postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Tuesday.

"All candidates who are desirous of seeking admission to the postgraduate programmes of the university must appear in the Common University Entrance Test (Post-Graduate)-2023 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency," the official said.

"Only the scores obtained in CUET(PG)-2023 will be considered for admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Before appearing in CUET(PG)-2023, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the programme-specific eligibility," the official added.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying degree examination will also be eligible to appear in CUET(PG)-2023. However, they must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria at the time of admission to the university.

"Later, the university will release its allocation and admission policies through the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) 2023. Candidates desirous of seeking admission to DU will also have to apply to CSAS(PG)-2023 on the admission portal of the university," the official informed.

"However, postgraduate admissions to the School of Open Learning (DDCE) and admission of foreign nationals will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination," the officials said.

In December last year, the DU announced it will hold postgraduate admissions through the CUET for the upcoming academic cycle.

