Budaun (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A video clip of a nurse dancing in a labour room of a health centre in Budaun district on Thursday prompted the administration to order a probe into the incident.

Taking note of the video, Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Kumar Varshney said as per information provided to him, the clip is from Holi.

"She should not have danced at the health centre. Dr Prashant Tyagi has been asked to send his report in the matter. Strict action will be taken after the report," Varshney said.

