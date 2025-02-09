Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Ahead of the major business and investment summit Advantage Assam 2.0, the state is seeking investments in the green energy sector.

Drawing attention to Assam's green energy revolution, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that from floating solar and bio-CNG to green hydrogen and ATJ fuel, new investment opportunities are emerging very fast and thick in Assam.

Also Read | Vikas Walkar, Father of Shraddha Walkar Who Was Brutally Murdered by Her Boyfriend in 2023, Dies of Heart Attack at His Residence in Vasai.

"Moreover, backed by investors' friendly policies, Assam is ready for a sustainable future," Sarma added.

"We are keen to expand further in this sector to align with our goal of 3,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030," the Assam CM said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

As a part of a series of initiatives to make the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit a success with the meaningful presence of leading industrialists and investors from across the country and outside, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (February 8) met Chairman JSW Group Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai and invited him to the summit.

Chief Minister Sarma, during his second visit to Mumbai in recent times to elicit more participation for the summit, met the Chairman of the JSW Group and talked about issues, especially on the scope and potential of partnering together, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

He informed Jindal that the Government of Assam, with an aim to encourage increased investment, is creating a host of opportunities.

He also said that his government has already initiated steps to strengthen the ecosystem of major investments as well as startups, paving the way for a prosperous future.

He also informed the JSW Chairman that his government has recently approved the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy to provide various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to encourage entrepreneurs as the government aims to support 5,000 startups and create one lakh job opportunities in the next five years.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, also held a meeting with the Chairman, Welspun World BK Goenka.

They held talks on sectors like textiles, energy, water treatment and infrastructure.

CM Sarma invited him to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, as he assured him that the state government is keen to forge an enabling landscape for Welspun World Group to reap business dividends from its investment in Assam.

He said that Advantage Assam 2.0 will be the right platform to turn its business proposals into action.

He also met Vice Chairman Essar Group Ravi Ruia and discussed prospective collaboration with the group in manufacturing electric trucks in Assam and projects in the renewable energy sector. He also invited the Essar Group Vice Chairman to Advantage Assam 2.0.

Notably, Advantage Assam - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2.0 is happening on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Modi will attend Advantage Assam 2.0 as a chief guest on February 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)