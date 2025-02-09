Pune, February 9: The Daund police have arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her two children and attacking her husband with a sharp weapon over marital discord. The shocking incident took place on Saturday morning at Swami Chincholi village in Daund Taluka. The accused, Komal, reportedly targeted her family while they were asleep, leading to the tragic deaths of her one-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. Her husband, a techie, sustained injuries but survived the attack.

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident unfolded early on Saturday when Komal, aged 30, woke up around 5 AM. while the rest of her family remained asleep. In a moment of distress due to ongoing marital discord, she used a dupatta to strangle her one-year-old son, Shambhu Mide, and three-year-old daughter, Piyu. Her husband, Duryodhan, who was recovering from a fractured arm, woke up during the attack. She then picked up a sharp weapon and assaulted him, causing injuries to his shoulder. Pune Shocker: Khadki Cop Anna Gunjal Dies by Suicide, His Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tiger Point in Lonavala; Probe Launched.

Hearing the commotion, other family members rushed to intervene and raised an alarm. Inspector Gopal Pawar of the Daund police stated that Komal had been struggling with ongoing conflicts with her husband and in-laws. Duryodhan, an IT professional working from home, had recently moved to their ancestral house with his family. The police are investigating the exact reason behind the attack, particularly why Komal chose to harm her children. She has been charged with murder and attempted murder, and further interrogation is underway. Kothrud Shocker: 4 Minors Hack Man to Death With Machete in Pune Over 'Immoral Relationship' With Main Accused's Mother, Detained and Sent to Rehabilitation Centre.

Authorities are also probing Komal’s mental state and any possible history of abuse or psychological distress. The children’s bodies were sent for post-mortem, while Duryodhan received medical treatment for his injuries. The police have assured a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances of the crime.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

