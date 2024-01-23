New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): After a gap of five years, Jawaharlal Nehru University will hold an election for student union in March, announced the administration on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after students' occasional protests demanding the elections. The students' union elections have not been held in JNU for five years. The last JNUSU election was held in 2019.

Even in 2019, the administration refused to officially notify the students union citing technicality in the poll results. The election process was also interrupted by Covid pandemic.

"This is to bring to the kind notice of all concerned that JNU Student Union Elections2023-2024 will be held between 6 to 8 weeks from the date of commencement of the academic session for PhD students, i.e., Feb 2, 2024," the university said in an official notification.

"Please note that the elections have to be conducted in strict compliance with Lyngdoh Committee Report and Honourable Supreme Court of India Guidelines on Student Elections in Colleges and Universities," the notification added.

According to Lyngdoh committee recommendations, the student union elections should be conducted within six to eight weeks from the commencement of the semester.The university has requested the cooperation of all students in ensuring fair and orderly elections. (ANI)

