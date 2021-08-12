Mangaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) After doing away with the practice of giving bouquets, garlands, and memorabilia at government events, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Thursday that he would soon issue an order banning guard of honour given to him and other ministers at every district and public places during their visits.

"I have said that there is no need for a Guard of Honour at airports and other public places. It is not required at the district level every time I visit. I will issue a direction soon after going to Bengaluru tomorrow," Bommai told reporters.

According to government sources, Bommai asked officials in Mangaluru that there was no need for such "pompous show". On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said gifting memorabilia, garlands and shawls, were unnecessary expenditure. He insisted that officials give Kannada books instead.

The Chief Secretary had issued a circular directing not to give garland, shawls, flower bouquets, fruit baskets, and memorabilia at meetings and events by the state government and the government-run institutions. All department heads and government undertakings have been asked to comply with the directions, it said.

