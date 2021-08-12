Chandrayaan 2 in its latest findings revealed presence of water molecules on the lunar surface. A research paper revealed that the Chandryaan-2 orbiter has confirmed the presence of water (H2O) molecules and hydroxyl (OH) on the moon surface. The orbiter’s imaging infrared spectrometer IIRS has made these discoveries.

The latest update by Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) stated that the initial data analysis shows the presence of widespread lunar hydration and unambiguous detection of OH and H2O. This finding was published in the Current Science Journal authored by former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kunar from IIRS, Dehradun, SAC in Ahmedabad, UR Rao Satellite Centre and ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date: India's Third Moon Mission Likely to be Launched During Third Quarter of 2022, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

The research further stated that the formation of water molecules and hydroxyl occurs because of space weathering. This happens when the solar winds blow over lunar surface. Later with intensified research on this finding, it was noted that high level of OH or H2O molecules were detected in the plagioclase-rich rocks while being compared to the mare regions having more dominance of OH at high temperature. With these findings, the researchers and scientists have said that clearer picture will be provided with more information and study on the received data in future. Chandrayaan-3 is Likely to Be Launched During Third Quarter of 2022: Union MoS ... - Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services

India’s ambitious Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019 with a hard landing as Vikram Lander crash landed just 2.1 km away from its destination but the orbiter has helped gaining new information and study. Chandrayaan-2 was aimed at studying all areas of Moon combining the exosphere, the surface, the sub-surface of the moon.

The next in mission is Chandrayaan 3, this is India’s third lunar exploration mission that will involve a lander, a rover and a propulsion system to carry the module to move. It is likely to be launched in the third quarter of 2022. Chandrayaan 3 will not carry a orbiter as Chandrayaan 2 already has one that is fully operational. The realization of Chandrayaan-3 involves various process including finalization of configuration, subsystems realization, spacecraft level detailed testing and various other involvements.

