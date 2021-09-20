New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The NDMC on Monday issued a direction to put on hold installation of new 'cellular on wheels mobile towers' in its areas and review already identified sites after people complained that many were located in inner colonies or small parks.

Chairman of Keshavputmram Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and former Leader of House Yogesh Verma said installation of a tower near Mother Dairy here was to be done on Monday but it has been put on hold.

He said the NDMC authorities have issued an order whereby the sites will be first inspected and only after due consultation, the CoW (cellular on wheels) mobile towers will be installed.

"Complaints had been coming from various RWAs about the position of these towers, many of which were put up in parks, which the local residents have objected to.

"So, now as per the direction issued today, installation of CoW mobile towers have been put on hold," Verma said.

The direction issued by the Remunerative Project Cell of the NDMC also says that various municipal councillors and public representatives had also raised the issue of location of such towers, with majority of the complaints saying the locations were either in the middle of a colony or a small park used by residents, while sites were in the vicinity of houses.

The NDMC authorities have directed a review of all sites of CoW mobile towers by zonal deputy commissioners in consultation with public representatives and RWAs.

A report regarding appropriateness of the already selected sites or alternate sites (preferably within 500 m of selected locations) is to be submitted to the RP Cell, according to official directions.

Till the review of such sites are not completed, installation of mobile towers at already identified CoW sites "shall remain in abeyance", it said.

Verma said, if need be, old timers can be shifted to nearby locations.

