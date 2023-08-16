Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 16 (ANI): A bunch of controversies involving Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) once again came out from the bottle as assembly elections inching in a few states, including Chhattisgarh and a fresh comment in this regard came from Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo stating that it is being asked in the contest of president election in America if Russia impacted the election result by hacking the voting machine.

As far as the question of EVM is concerned, it is established that the government, be it the previous UPA government or the incumbent NDA government, is hesitating to adopt it in India, said Singh Deo when asked for his response to the statement made by former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh regarding the EVM.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Challenges Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail in Corruption Case Before Delhi High Court.

Most developed countries, in terms of technologies, have also removed this process, said the Deputy CM, elaborating that be it America, England, Japan, and Germany, the elections took place with a ballot.

He further pointed out that these countries are not behind us (India) in terms of technology and they thought it appropriate to return to the use of ballots.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Lying in Semi-Naked State Near Wazirabad Crematorium; Probe Launched.

That means they might have some information that it (the machine) could be influenced. In the context of America’s presidential election, a question appears whether Russia has hacked (EVMs) and impacted the election’s result.It is being believed across the world that EVM could be hacked and results could be impacted, said the minister, elaborating that proof in this regard is not available but it could happen and it is believed by the people who have some technical knowledge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)