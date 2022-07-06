Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing the flood-like situation.

According to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly notification, this is the "final study tour programme" of the committee on Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies.

The legislators who are part of the group include Sharanu Salagar, CS Puttaraju, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, Anjali H Nimbalkar, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, ML Anilkumar T Narayana Swamy and N Ravikumar. The MLAs are accompanied by their family members on the study tour. The tour that began on July 5 will conclude on July 8.

Earlier, a set of 15 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) went for a study trip to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The delegation included Venkat Reddy Mudnal (BJP), Shrimant Patil (BJP), Harish Poonja (BJP), Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil (BJP), Uday Garudachar (BJP), BM Sukumar Shetty (BJP), Raghupathi Bhat (BJP), Somanagouda Patil (BJP), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad (BJP), Narayanaswamy (Congress), SN Subbareddy (Congress), Ganesh Hukkeri (Congress), S Ramappa (Congress), Srinivas (JDS) and Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS).

However, the study of MLAs came at a time when the parts of Karnataka is facing severe rain and floods.

Asked about the MLAs' tour amid the flood situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI, "I don't know about it." (ANI)

