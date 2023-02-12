Dehradun, Feb 12 (PTI) Over one lakh candidates appeared in the Uttarakhand lekhpal recruitment examination held on Sunday amid tight security arrangements by the authorities in the wake of a series of question paper leak cases.

It was the first recruitment examination by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission after the introduction of a strict anti-copying law in the state recently.

Officials said the paper was held in a "fair and transparent manner" and no untoward incident was reported.

The examination was held at 498 centres across the state in which more than one lakh candidates appeared, Uttarakhand PSC Secretary GS Rawat said.

Several paper leak cases rocked the state in recent months, prompting unemployed youths to hit the streets in Dehradun over the past few days.

The stern anti-copying provision, mandating life term for those found guilty, was brought through an ordinance amid the protest.

