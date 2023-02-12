Bhopal, February 12: An assistant commissioner of police posted in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly threatening a businessman for delay in rent payment, officials said on Sunday. Officials said that Parag Khare, ACP (traffic) Zone-3, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video and voice recordings of him went viral on social media. Tandoor Ban: Tandoori Roti To Become Thing of Past As Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Tandoors in Bhopal and Three Other Cities, Here's Why.

In the purported video and audio recordings, ACP Khare could be heard threatening the businessman for money and behaving with him indecently. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took serious note of Khare's misconduct and violation of his official duties, and on the basis of which he has been suspended," the Home Department's official statement said on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Takes Ill Father to Hospital on Handcart in Singrauli (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister had expressed strong displeasure over the said episode.

