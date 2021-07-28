New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) East Delhi Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand on Wednesday took stock of the waterlogging situation in the area and issued guidelines to officials to ensure it does not happen again, officials said.

Delhi received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning and waterlogging took place in several areas of the city.

The EDMC commissioner took stock of the waterlogging situation in east Delhi area. He summoned officials concerned regarding the waterlogging at Swami Dayanand Hospital and issued guidelines regarding proper drainage system with immediate effect, officials said.

The opposition party in the BJP-led EDMC had on Tuesday raised the issue of waterlogging at Swami Dayanand Hospital, in its House meeting.

Taking this issue on a serious note, the commissioner ordered for immediate action, officials said.

EDMC engineer-in-chief Vijay Prakash has informed the commissioner that around the maternity ward, administrative department and at other places, proper drainage work has been done.

Swami Dayanand Hospital is the only civic-run facility in east Delhi.

He assured the commissioner that no waterlogging will take place in future also, as a culvert across GT Road, has been constructed.

Prakash also told the commissioner that there was waterlogging on both sides of the road at IP Extension area near DCP office, but this "road comes under the jurisdiction of DDA".

Prakash said he tried to contact the DDA officials regarding this, and claimed "they did not respond". In this regard, a challan has been issued to DDA as per the order of the commissioner, the EDMC said in a statement.

The commissioner directed the officers to take the issue of waterlogging in the EDMC area seriously and if for any reason the problem arises, then action be taken with immediate effect, adding that no laxity would be tolerated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)