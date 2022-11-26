New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Attorney General for India R Venkatramani on Saturday recommended the formation of a permanent law commission for legal reforms and said that government should stop overloading courts with endless statutory appeals.

Addressing a function held in the Supreme Court auditorium here to celebrate Constitution day today, AG R Venkatramani said, "We need a permanent law commission for legal reforms."

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Manifesto Promises Uniform Civil Code, Anti-Radicalisation Cell to Tackle Terror.

The Constitution day celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address.

Venkataramani also said that family courts needed to become more comfortable and that there was a need for a settlement commission when it came to property law and more.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala Sent to 13-Day Judicial Custody, Says Delhi Police.

The AG also said, "It is important that government stops overloading courts with endless statutory appeals alongside seamless and huge flow of cases from HCs."

"The conversion of Supreme Court into a small causal court must stop," he said.

AG also remarked that legal fraternity should look forward to the day when jails are empty of youth and are soul transformative, and courts in the country are comfortable places.

In his address, the AG also highlighted that governments had been discussing litigation policy for a long time, and that there was no reason for such a policy to not emerge.

The AG ended his address by stressing that rule of law resulted in reduced violence, and he looked forward to the day that the West wished to learn from us.

Earlier addressing the function, the chief justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud said that we have to make sure justice delivery system is accessible to everyone adding that the jurisprudence that has emanated from our courts in India has influenced decisions in several foreign countries including South Africa, Australia and Singapore.

The CJI said "We have to make sure justice delivery system is accessible to everyone. Indian judiciary is adopting methods to do the same. We have been adopting technology to do the same."

Justice Chandrachud further stated "Though Supreme court is located at Tilak Marg, it is the supreme court for all of the nation and now virtual access has made it possible for lawyers to argue cases from their own places. As a CJI I am looking to adopt technology in listing of cases."

The mobile app for district judiciary is a real time dashboard for all district level courts across India and has data of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on day, week and month basis at the Court level and digital courts are green initiative of judiciary, he added.

The CJI further stated "District judiciary has to be uplifted from the mindset of subordinate judiciary. Today the PM is here to launch the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital Court and S3WaaS Websites. Virtual Justice Clock makes NJDG data accessible to public."

The CJI further stated that the jurisprudence that has emanated from our courts in India has influenced decisions in South Africa, Kenya, Australia, Jamaica, Uganda, Bangladesh, Singapore, Fiji and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)