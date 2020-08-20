Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): All historic monuments other than the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort will be reopened here from September 1, 2020, the Agra District Magistrate (DM) said.

These monuments were earlier closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By modifying the pre-determined "buffer zone" orders, except weekly detention (Saturday / Sunday), abiding by COVID-19 norms, all monuments except Taj Mahal/Agra Fort (Agra Quila) in Agra to be opened from September 1," Agra DM tweeted.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, the DM stated.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 49,645 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

