Shillong, August 20: Meghalaya will close its borders for one week every month, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Thursday. In a tweet, CM Conrad Sangma said the closure of borders for seven days will continue for three months starting September. He added that the decision had been taken to unburden COVID-19 warriors and those engaged in tracking coronavirus. Satya Pal Malik Takes Oath as Meghalaya Governor.

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Government has decided to close all entry points to #Meghalaya for 1 week every month in the next 3 months starting Sept 2020. This is being done to unburden our health, frontline workers, and the respective District Administration engaged in intensive surveillance for #Covid_19 (sic)." Earlier today, he said his government is strategizing long-term management of COVID-19 by actively involving legislators, community bodies and citizens. Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Bars Wedding Receptions in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi Districts Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

Sixty-three more people, including 49 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,598, a health official said on Thursday. Five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 730, he said, adding six patients have died so far. Meghalaya currently has 862 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).