Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday backed the Agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament.

Kumar said that misinformation is being spread about these bills. They are in the interests of farmers.

"We had started this earlier. There was no procurement in Bihar, we started it and the work we have done earlier and somebody else is taking it forward in the country, I don't think misinformation should be spread. These bills are in interests of farmers," he said.

Protests have broken out across various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha against the farm bills.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

