Indore, May 6 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has fined an agriculture college over stubble burning on a field on its campus, an official said.

The official said the administration would write to the college management directing it to take appropriate action against those responsible for burning stubble on the campus.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Singer Says 'Sorry Karnataka' After Being Barred From Kannada Film Industry.

"Stubble burning is wrong. We have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the management of the Agriculture College under government rules," District Magistrate Ashish Singh told reporters on Monday.

According to officials, stubble burning has affected the air quality in Indore, which has been ranked the cleanest city in the country.

Also Read | Why Was the Webcam Invented? Today's Google Search Googly Sparks Curiosity Into Surprising Origin of Web Camera, Find the Answer Here.

Singh said farmers in the district are being fined for burning stubble, and FIRs are also being registered against them.

This action has come at a time when concerns about the environment have increased due to stubble burning after the wheat harvest in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)