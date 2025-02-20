New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday held a video conferencing meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the meeting, CM Naidu requested Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh for assistance to red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Singh assured support from the central government for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh's farmers. The MIS is implemented when the market price declines by 10% compared to the average price of the previous year. Naidu stated that the market price has fallen more than that, and requested that the central government provide assistance under this scheme for the benefit of the state's farmers.

Singh welcomed Chief Minister Naidu and the ministers during the video conference and assured them of support on issues related to the welfare of farmers and the poor in Andhra Pradesh. He immediately instructed the Secretary of Agriculture and other officials to find quick solutions to the issue and also directed coordination with other relevant central ministries. Singh assured Naidu that proper measures would soon be taken for the welfare of red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Singh also instructed officials to explore opportunities for increasing red chilli exports to ensure that farmers get maximum benefit. Andhra Pradesh raised the issue of tomato prices, requesting assistance from the central government. In response, the Union Minister stated that the transport costs for farmers under the Agriculture Ministry's schemes would be covered for their benefit.

Chief Minister Naidu thanked Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his positive approach towards addressing the issues.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandrashekhar Pemmmasani, MP Krishna Devarayalu, Union Secretary for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Devesh Chaturvedi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, along with officials from Andhra Pradesh. The meeting focused on various issues concerning agriculture and farmers' welfare in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

