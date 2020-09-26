Bengaluru (Karnataka), June 26 [India] (ANI): Replying to opposition's demand of revocation of Agriculture reform bills and Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, State Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Friday said that the Karnataka government will stick to the reforms as they are in the interest of farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "There is no question of changing the APMC act and Land Reforms Act. The government will stick to the reforms and they are in the interest of farmers. They will bring huge profits for them."

He also urged the farmers' associations to support the bills, saying it's the associations that are protesting and not the farmers themselves.

"We visited all 30 districts across the state and when we informed the farmers about bills, they welcomed them. It is farmers' associations that are protesting and not farmers. I want to urge the farmers to support the bills," he said.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Youth Congress, under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Mithun Rai protested in Mangalore against the agriculture sector reform bills passed by Parliament and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

It is to be noted that Congress has been protesting against the Karnataka government and asking for the revocation of the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 since it was announced.

In August, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which the state government promulgated in July.

In the letter he called the bill an attempt by the Karnataka government to dilute farmers' rights, saying Karnataka state government cabinet had promulgated the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, removing restrictions on non-agriculturists purchasing agriculture lands and doubling the ceiling on land holdings.

However, as per media reports, on September 22, the state government tabled "The Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020" in the assembly, to replace the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2030. The new bill will further ease restrictions on buying agricultural land, and ceiling on the extent of land one can hold. (ANI)

