Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) Taking a cue from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a film director on Thursday released the poster of 'Leader Ramaiah', a biopic on former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The film's poster was released on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami apparently to send across a message that the film is about a person who is named after Rama – Sidda-Ramaiah.

The poster describes the Congress stalwart as "A king raised by the people."

According to the film director, Sathya Ratnam, the film will be made in two parts. For the part one, a Kannada actor has been chosen while for the second part, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been approached.

Sethupathi will also be seen in part one, Ratnam said. He, however, said his entry in the first part will be a 'suspense'.

"What we are coming out with is the part one of the movie, which will depict his childhood days, his academic years, his career as a lawyer, his struggle and his entry into politics," Ratnam told reporters.

The film has action scenes as well as a love track, the film director said adding, the plan is to release the movie in five languages.

