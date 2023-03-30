Mumbai, March 30: Muslims in India will observe their 8th Roza (fast) of the holy month of Ramzan 2023 on March 31. As part of strict fasting norms, Muslims abstain from all types of food and drink from dawn to dusk. The fasting Muslims consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri or Suhoor, and in the evening, when the sun sets, they break their fast. The evening meal is called Iftar. Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir: Restaurants in Srinagar Offering Lip-Smacking Arabian, Mediterranean Dishes.

The Sehri and Iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2023 for Sehri and Iftar timings on Mach 31 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities in India. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar on Friday. Uttar Pradesh: Sanskriti University Muslim Students Offer Namaz Inside College Premises in Mathura, Video Surfaces.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 05:20 AM 6:53 PM 31 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 04:53 AM 6:39 PM 31 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 04:40 AM 6:24 PM 31 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 04:54 AM 6:21 PM 31 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 04:58 AM 6:30 PM 31 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 31:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 8 04:14 AM 5:52 PM 31 Mar 2023

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).