Patna, Jun 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said his government has decided to construct marriage halls in all panchayat areas in the state to facilitate the wedding of poor women.

The state Cabibent took the decision at a meeting, chaired by Kumar, ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

“I am delighted to inform you that our government will construct marriage halls in all panchayats to facilitate the marriage ceremonies of daughters from poor families (of marriageable age ) in the rural areas of the state," the CM said in a post on X.

The programme was named ‘Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Mandap Scheme'.

"These marriage halls will be operated by JEEViKA Didis. The construction of marriage halls at the panchayat level will greatly benefit economically weaker families,” said the CM.

JEEViKA Didis are women associated with self-help groups under the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. Aimed at social and economic empowerment of the rural poor, the project is also known as JEEViKA.

The Cabinet also reduced the prices of meals provided at ‘Didi Ki Rasoi' canteens, supported by Jeevika, at all government medical colleges and hospitals as well as various government institutions across the state from Rs 40 to Rs 20 per plate, Kumar said.

The state government will compensate Rs 20 per plate, he wrote.

“The government is committed to providing essential high-quality facilities in all health institutions across the state. We have also decided to implement this arrangement in all district collectorates, sub-divisional offices, block, and circle offices in the state. Instructions have been issued to officials to ensure that people coming from remote rural areas can access pure food at affordable rates,” Kumar said.

Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal of the Social Welfare Department to increase pension of senior citizens, widows and people with disability by Rs 700 per month. The beneficiaries will get enhanced pensions of Rs 1,100 from July.

