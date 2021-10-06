Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Ahead of Navratri, Durga Puja, the idol makers of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur expressed their apprehension about the sale of idols of Goddess Durga this year since they faced a heavy dip in the sale of due to COVID-19.

While speaking to ANI, Girija Shankar, an artisan, said, "We make idols with Bangla art as it has more influence. We have artisans from different districts of Bengal. This year we are making idols of 8 feet which cost around 10,000 to 15,000. Earlier before COVID-19 lockdown, we used to make big idols."

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

"We did not work last year due to lockdown. After Ganesh Chaturthi, we started getting orders. We are making small idols this year," added another artisan.

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. (ANI)

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)