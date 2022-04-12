Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Politicians should not make statements that could lead to law and order problems and people must ensure they don't fall prey to such remarks and ideologies, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review preparedness of the police force ahead of upcoming festivals.

"I urge politicians to not make statements which will cause law and order issues. And people too should not fall for any such statements or ideologies. It is my request to all to cooperate and help in celebrating all festivals peacefully," Walse Patil said.

The police are fully prepared to ensure these festivals are celebrated peacefully, with teams keeping an eye on social media posts as well, he said.

Events like the birth anniversary of jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar and festivals such as Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Easter and Ramzan will be celebrated over the next few weeks.

