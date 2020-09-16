Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Ahmeabad district reported 165 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total count of infections to 34,237, Gujarat health department said.

With three more people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,784, it said.

A total of 244 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 28,365, the department said in its release.

While the city reported 210 recoveries against 147 new cases, the rural parts added 34 recoveries against 18 new cases.

All three deaths were reported in the city.

