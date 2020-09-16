Mumbai, September 16: A shocking incident was reported from the Maharashtra capital on Wednesday, as a teacher allegedly attempted suicide at the house of a city legislator. The identity of the teacher, as well as the MLA at whose residence the alleged suicide bid was reported, was not disclosed by the time preliminary reports had emerged. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind.

The teacher, according to local news channels, attempted to take the extreme step over salary issues. With the salary reportedly not being paid, the teacher attempted to commit suicide, reports said.

Teacher Attempting Suicide in Mumbai

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the residence where the teacher had reportedly climbed on to the higher floor and threatened to jump off. The officials attempted to persuade the teacher to come down and resolve the issues through talks.

The rate of suicide in Maharashtra, according to experts, is alarmingly high. The state reported over 18,000 suicide deaths in 2018, as per the National Crime Records Bureau data released in January this year. Mumbai was the fourth-worst hit Metro, with over 1,000 suicide cases recorded in 2018.

