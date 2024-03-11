Ziro (Arunachal), Mar 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tele-health facility will boost health care delivery system to remote and rural regions in the state.

Inaugurating the tele-health facility at Gyati Takka General Hospital here, Khandu said that the initiative showed the government's dedication to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens regardless of geographical constraints.

"Each rural health centre will now have a virtual OPD not only with regular doctors but also with a specialist doctor for delivery of quality health care system", he said.

The CM said that through the innovative initiative, specialist care will now reach the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh overcoming geographical barriers and difficult terrains.

"This transformative approach ensures that residents of rural areas receive timely and high-quality medical attention thus significantly improving the healthcare delivery system in the state", Khandu added.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced imaging technologies and Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices, the facility enables health screenings and early detection of diseases using AI-based X-ray imaging, prenatal care with foetal Doppler, cardiovascular disease detection and emergency care with virtual support of doctors.

