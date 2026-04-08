Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from Thiruparangundram Assembly constituency, Rajan Chellappa, on Wednesday, assured that several development schemes underway for the benefit of every household in the constituency will be implemented after the victory of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Speaking at an election campaign held in the Nagamalai Pudukkottai area ahead of State Legislative Assembly elections 2026, he said, "I say this with confidence when I come back to meet you again with joy after securing a victory margin of more than 50 votes through your support, as Edappadi has promised, I will meet you with Rs 10,000 financial assistance for each family. I will come to you with refrigerators for every household. I still have many more schemes to tell you about."

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Earlier today, AIADMK candidate for the Madurai North constituency, P Saravanan, carried out election campaigning in the K Pudur area on Tuesday, appealing to voters to support the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

P Saravanan also highlighted the "strength" of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance for the upcoming polls and alleged that the DMK government has failed to deliver results-oriented schemes to the people of the state.

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"I humbly request you to vote for the AIADMK-BJP National Democratic Alliance. The symbol you should vote for is the "Two Leaves, Two Leaves, Two Leaves." It is the symbol created by revolutionary leader M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and upheld by revolutionary leader Amma (Jayalalithaa). If you vote for Edappadi Palaniswami, you will receive Rs 10,000. In addition, you will get a refrigerator for your home, and women will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. The BJP and AIADMK share a strong relationship, which will help bring good schemes to Tamil Nadu. The current DMK government has not been able to bring effective schemes to the state..."

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)