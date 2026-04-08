Gold prices in India recorded a marginal uptick on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, continuing their steady trend supported by consistent domestic demand and easing global uncertainties. A softer movement in global cues, including stable US dollar levels and cooling geopolitical tensions, has helped maintain price stability, while the ongoing wedding season continues to drive retail buying across major cities. Here are the latest gold rates in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.
The bullion market is showing mild positive momentum, with jewellers reporting steady footfall and gradual improvement in demand. Analysts believe gold may continue to trade in a narrow range with a slight upward bias in the near term, as investors balance global signals with domestic consumption trends. Gold, Silver Prices See Volatility As Crude Oil Rallies Amid West Asia Tensions.
As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,47,000 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,34,800 per 10 grams in most cities. Gold Rate Today, April 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - April 8, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (INR)
|24 Carat (INR)
|Delhi
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Mumbai
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Chennai
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Kolkata
|1,34,200
|1,46,400
|Bengaluru
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Hyderabad
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Ahmedabad
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Jaipur
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Lucknow
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Bhopal
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Srinagar
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Jodhpur
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Noida
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Ghaziabad
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
|Gurugram
|1,34,800
|1,47,000
Gold prices remained largely stable with slight gains on April 8, 2026, across key Indian cities. Global economic cues and currency trends continue to influence the bullion market, while domestic demand provides steady support. Buyers are advised to check live rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).