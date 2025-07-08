Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday interacted with morning walkers at the Race Course walking trail as part of his campaign for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Palaniswami started a statewide campaign titled 'Let's Protect the People, Let's Save Tamil Nadu' in the Mettupalayam area of Coimbatore District.

He said that they are receiving a good response from the people as the law and order in the state is poor under the present government.

Speaking to ANI, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "We are receiving a good response from the people here. The law and order situation in the state is poor under the DMK government."

Earlier last week, AIADMK's Palaniswami reiterated his call for the unity of all like-minded parties to defeat the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media after launching his election campaign logo 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' (Let's Protect the People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu), Palaniswami said, "All like-minded parties should unite to defeat the DMK, which is anti-people and whoever wants DMK to get defeated, we are happy to form an alliance with them. Their cooperation is needed for this -- that is my opinion."

He said AIADMK was open to allying with anyone who opposed the DMK, including actor Vijay's newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite the latter ruling out any tie-up with the BJP. AIADMK, a key partner in the BJP-led NDA, stood firm on its alliance strategy despite TVK's declaration of going solo.

Responding to actor Vijay's announcement of contesting alone, Palaniswami said, "That is his decision. Each party will criticise the other parties. Based on that, he has criticised our alliance. All parties do this to develop their base; that is normal."Palaniswami also expressed confidence in AIADMK's return to power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (ANI)

