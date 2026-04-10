New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to carefully consider the implications of accepting Justice Yashwant Verma's resignation, noting that it may have an impact on the impeachment proceedings currently pending before Parliament.

In its communication, AIBA Chairman and Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala highlighted that when initially requested by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, to step down, Justice Verma had opted to face an inquiry.

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At this stage, with impeachment proceedings underway, the submission of his resignation raises concerns about accountability and the continuity of the constitutional process.

The Association pointed out that acceptance of the resignation at this point could potentially render the ongoing impeachment proceedings ineffective, which may affect a comprehensive and transparent examination of the issues through the constitutional framework.

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It also observed that such a development could have a bearing on parliamentary oversight in matters related to judicial accountability.

Emphasising the need to uphold the dignity, independence, and credibility of the judiciary, AIBA stated that issues impacting public confidence in the justice system should be addressed in line with established constitutional procedures.

Dr Aggarwala, former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and former Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of India, has therefore respectfully urged the President to take a considered view and allow the constitutional process to continue in the larger public interest.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has tendered his resignation to the President of India, stating that he is stepping down from office "with immediate effect", as per his resignation letter dated April 9, 2026.

In the letter addressed to the President, Justice Varma wrote that he did not wish to burden the office with the reasons behind his decision but expressed "deep anguish" while submitting his resignation.

He also noted that it had been an honour to serve as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. A copy of the resignation has also been marked to the Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

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