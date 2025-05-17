Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed 30 office bearers for its Odisha unit, three months after senior leader Bhakta Charan Das took charge as the state party chief.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the new team comprising seven vice-presidents, 10 general secretaries, 12 secretaries and a treasurer, a statement by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Fifth-term MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, three-time legislator Ramesh Jena, two-time MLA CS Raazen Ekka and former MLAs Santosh Singh Saluja, Debasis Patnaik, and Lalatendu Mohapatra have been appointed as vice-presidents. Prominent woman leader Sasmita Behera has also been named as one of the VPs of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

The new general secretaries are MLAs Ashok Das, Appal Swamy Kadraka, Prafulla Pradhan, Mangu Khilla, Pabitra Saunta, Nilamadhab Hikaka, ex-MLA Subarna Nayak and youth leaders Syed Yashir Nawaz, Bijaynanda Chaulia and Madhusmita Sethy.

Siddharth Swarup Dash has been appointed as the treasurer.

The new secretaries are Tuleswar Naik, Sasmita Panda, Shilpisri Harichandan, Debasmita Sharma, Lakshmidhar Singh, Dilip Duria, Rupak Turuk, Simanchal Giri Ulaka, Manisha Tripathy, Sakka Sujit, Mohan Hembram and Anima Minz.

This apart, the AICC has also approved the appointment of Satyajeet Gomang as the chairman and Santosh Pradhan as co-chairman of the party's social media department.

After the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls last year, the Congress president had dissolved all organisational committees of the OPCC.

