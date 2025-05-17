Motihari/Bettiah, May 17: Maintaining that the electoral roll is a dynamic document which must be continuously updated, the Election Commission on Saturday asked officials to promptly delete the names of deceased voters. Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi issued the direction during his visit to East Champaran and West Champaran districts of Bihar.

Joshi reached the state on Friday on a four-day visit to review the preparations for the assembly elections due later this year. During the day, he inspected the first-level checking centre in Motihari in East Champaran, where he closely examined the EVM and VVPAT checking process, a statement said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Is INDIA Bloc’s CM Face, Says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

He interacted with engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), reviewed technical procedures, and issued necessary directions to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission, it said. Stressing the highest priority on the accuracy of the electoral roll, he instructed all officials to promptly delete the names of deceased voters. He stated that the electoral roll is a dynamic document that must be continuously updated in a timely manner, and this responsibility rests with every election functionary, according to the statement. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi Meets Amit Shah, Confirms Seat-Sharing Talks to Be Held in June-End.

Later, Joshi chaired a review meeting at Bettiah in West Champaran to assess the status of election preparedness. He emphasised ensuring smooth accessibility to polling stations located in forested areas. Expressing concern over the low voter registration among the youth in the district, he noted that out of an estimated 2,04,162 people in the 18–19 age group, only 29,897 have been enrolled, reflecting a shortfall of about 85 per cent.

To bridge this gap, he instructed officials to launch a special voter registration drive. Asking officials to discharge their responsibilities with utmost integrity and within set timelines, Joshi said that this was essential to ensure that elections are conducted in a transparent, efficient, and impartial manner. Later, he inspected a polling station in Sikta and enquired about the ongoing election-related activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)