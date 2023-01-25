New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has constituted a committee of faculty members to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training and evaluation of final year MBBS students.

According to a notification issued by the institute on Wednesday, it has been found that attendance of students in lecture classes is poor and they are more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation of entrance examination for post graduation.

Besides, in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training, the notification read.

"There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation.

"A committee is being constituted to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching, clinical training and final year MBBS examination in a period of two months after due consultation with all stakeholders," the notification added.

A committee of 11 faculty members to be chaired by Dr Piyush Ranjan, Professor in the Department of Medicine will look into the reforms.

