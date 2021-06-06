Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued an ailing crew member of a merchant ship off Goa coast on Sunday, a senior official said.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Mumbai) received a message at 4.30 am that one Yi Mong Bok (50), master of MT Elim vessel, was suffering from severe lethargy, left hand paralysis, low blood pressure, colour change on face, the official said in an statement issued by the ICG.

As per the message, he was unable to sleep for last two days and was in need of emergency medical management.

"At 5.30 am, ICG ship C-158 sailed out from Goa for the medical evacuation of the patient and arrived near the vessel (where the evacuation was required) at 10.10 am," he said.

The ICG team ascertained the condition of the patient and thereafter escorted the vessel towards Goa, he added.

"For speedy recovery of the patient, the Coast Guard Chetak Helicopter was launched from Goa base at 11 am. The helicopter reached the vessel at 11.50 am encountering gusting winds of 30 knots in marginal weather condition, winched up the patient with the help of aircrew diver at 12.05 pm," the official said.

