Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday announced candidates for the three seats it is contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party named T S Vakeel Ahmed (Vaniyambadi), B M Aminullah Ahmed (Krishnagiri) and M Mujib ur Rahman (Sankarapuram) as its candidates, AIMIM said on twitter.

The AIMIM has tied up with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK for the Tamil Nadu elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)