Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali on Saturday said that Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said, "The festival of Eid is being celebrated, and here in our city of Lucknow, it is marked with great enthusiasm and joy. At the historic Eidgah in Lucknow, worshippers began arriving from early morning, and the weather is pleasant. Eid is being observed in a cheerful atmosphere, with the main namaz scheduled for 10 o'clock."

Also Read | Farsa Wale Baba Killed: Mathura Cow Vigilante Dies After Alleged Hit by Cattle Smugglers' Vehicle, 1 Held.

On the occasion, UP Congress president Ajay Rai also extended his greetings.

"I have come again this year to extend my greetings. Eid is a time when people share happiness with one another. In light of the current situation in the country and the world, we as citizens stand united. With this spirit of solidarity, we send a message of unity to the nation and to the world," Rai told ANI.

Also Read | Sharks in the Bahamas Test Positive for Cocaine and Caffeine, Scientists Warn of Growing Marine Pollution.

In Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid, emphasising the festival as a time of joy, harmony, and brotherhood

"Eid is a festival of joy, harmony and brotherhood. In the city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, thousands of people are offering namaz at the Eidgah. I extend my congratulations to everyone. This festival is of peace, tranquillity, and brotherhood, and accordingly, this celebration is being observed across the country. On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, I congratulate everyone," he told ANI.

SP leader ST Hasan told ANI that namaz was offered in a positive atmosphere.

"Here, the namaz has been offered in a very good atmosphere. Everyone has prayed for peace, love, and communal harmony. We hope that we will move our country forward with communal harmony," he said.

In Varanasi, a large turnout at the Aishbagh Eidgah, with worshippers offering prayers amid tight security measures.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)