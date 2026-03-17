Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Air India and Air India Express have commenced all flight operations from the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, starting from Monday.

The move marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity to and from the Northeast.

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The first Air India flight to arrive at the new terminal was AI 879 from Delhi, which touched down earlier today. Its return service, AI 880 to Delhi, became Air India's inaugural departure from T2.

Marking the occasion, Air India added a touch of Assam's rich culture for guests travelling on the inaugural flight AI 879. Passengers were served narikolor laru on board, and the first check-in guest was honoured with a traditional Assamese gamusa, celebrating the airline's commitment to connecting cultures and communities.

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Air India Express also marked its first operation from the new terminal with flight IX 1517 from Kolkata, which was the airline's first arrival at T2.

The flight's onwards leg to Imphal became Air India Express's maiden departure from the new facility.Air India currently operates two daily return flights between Delhi and Guwahati, while Air India Express connects Guwahati with 17 daily flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

The ground teams of both Air India and Air India Express are fully geared to welcome guests at the new terminal and provide seamless support and assistance.

The LGBIA airport connects 21 domestic destinations and three international routes, including Bangkok, Paro and Singapore, and currently handles more than 130 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily. The additional capacity is expected to strengthen Guwahati's role as a regional hub linking the North-East with mainland India and Southeast Asia.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian architect Nuru Karim, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam's kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and incorporates more than 140 metric tonnes (MT) of bamboo. Architectural references to Assam's bholuka bamboo craftsmanship and the bamboo-based structural traditions associated with the Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh reflect the wider cultural fabric of the North-East.

The design received the International Architecture Award 2025 for integrating regional identity with contemporary infrastructure.

The airport is operated by AAHL through its subsidiary Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL). AAHL also manages airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru. (ANI)

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