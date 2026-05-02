No Sunday Mega Block on May 3; Mumbai Local Train Services To Operate Normally on Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Western Lines

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Mumbai commuters can heave a sigh of relief as there will be no mega block on Sunday, May 3, on the Central, Western, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran lines. However, both Central Railway and Western Railway have announced night blocks during the intervening night of Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, for essential maintenance and infrastructure work.

The decision to skip the daytime block is also a relief for students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled on Sunday.

Central Railway Main Line Night Block

On the Main Line, UP and DOWN Slow services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar will be affected from 12.05 am to 5.05 am on May 3. Mumbai Water Cut: Parts of South and Central Mumbai To Face 30-Hour Water Supply Disruption on May 5-6; Check List of Affected Areas.

DOWN Slow trains departing CSMT between 11.30 pm (May 2) and 4.47 am (May 3) will be diverted to the DOWN Fast line, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla before returning to the Slow line at Vidyavihar. UP Slow trains departing Ghatkopar between 11.29 pm and 5.04 am will similarly be diverted via the UP Fast line.

The last DOWN local before the block is the CSMT-Titwala service at 11.16 pm, while the first DOWN local after the block is the CSMT-Kasara at 5.07 am. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Morphine Traces Found in Bodies of Pydhonie Family As Watermelon Theory Is Ruled Out.

Trans-Harbour Line Block

Services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain suspended from 11.45 pm on May 2 to 4.45 am on May 3. Several DOWN services for Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel, as well as UP services for Thane, stand cancelled during this window.

The first DOWN local after the block is the Thane-Panvel service at 5.12 am, and the first UP local is the Panvel-Thane at 4.33 am.

Kalyan-Badlapur Block

Central Railway has also announced night blocks on the South-East lines between Kalyan and Badlapur on May 2-3 from 1.30 am to 3.30 am for overhead equipment removal work. Suburban services between Kalyan and Badlapur will remain suspended during this period.

Central Railway has appealed to passengers to plan their travel accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (M Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).