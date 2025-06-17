Kolkata, June 17: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed. Air India Flight AIC129, From Mumbai to London, Takes U-Turn, Returning to India: Flightradar24.

Passengers Deplaned at Kolkata Airport

VIDEO | Kolkata: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata suffered a technical snag in one of its engines, requiring passengers to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city airport early on Tuesday. Flight AI180 arrived on time at the city airport at… pic.twitter.com/0MSUiiwPdZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

Visuals Show Left Engine of the Air India Aircraft

Visuals show the left engine of the Air India aircraft stationed on the tarmac at Kolkata airport, with ground staff inspecting the area as the plane remains idle following the reported technical snag. pic.twitter.com/caZTiLyGmE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane. The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

