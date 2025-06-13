An Air India flight AIC129, which took off early this morning, June 13, from Mumbai for London, is returning to India. Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information on a map, confirmed the news and said that Air India flight AIC129 from Mumbai to London took a U-turn and was returning to India. While the reason for the flight's return is not yet known, the incident comes in the backdrop of the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. Post-midnight on Friday, June 13, Air India confirmed that a total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash. The airline also said that one person survived the deadly crash. The survivor was a British national of Indian origin. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll: Air India Confirms 241 People on Board London-Bound Flight AI171 Dead, Only 1 Survivor.

Air India Flight AIC129 Is Returning to India, Reports Flightradar24

Air India flight AIC129, which took off early morning today from Mumbai for London, is returning to India, according to Flightradar24. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/CXURHEjBJ3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2025

