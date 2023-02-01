New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Newly appointed Vice Chief of Indian Air Force Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday paid tributes to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial here.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh took over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff today.

He is succeeding Air Marshal Sandeep Singh.

Air Marshal AP Singh was previously heading the Prayagraj-based Central Air Command. (ANI)

