New Delhi, February 1 : The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 12,543.91 crore to the Department of Space for year 2023-24. The allocation is for the Department of Space and other organisations under it like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its centres, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - the regulator for the private sector space players - and others. Scientists Release New Accurate Map of All Matter in Universe.

As per the Demands for Grants document, the allocation for the Department of Space for FY24 stands at Rs 12,543.91 crore, up from the revised estimates of Rs 10,530.04 crore for FY23. Budget 2023 Highlights: Centre Cuts Customs Duty on Key Mobile Phone Parts To Boost Local Manufacturing in India.

The capital outlay for space research for FY24 stands at Rs 6,356.81 crore (RE FY23 Rs 4,553.15 crore). The NewSpace India Ltd - the commercial arm of Department of Space - will get Rs 1 crore. The company had got an equity infusion of Rs 900 crore in FY22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).