Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): While Delhi and parts of the NCR region are grappling with 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' air quality, the overall air quality in Mumbai continues to remain in the 'Moderate' category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai on Sunday morning was recorded at 139, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

As per the latest data from SAFAR, the air quality in the Worli area was marked 'Satisfactory' with AQI at 75.

The air quality around Navi Mumbai was recorded at 139 (Moderate) in the morning hours while that in Andheri was at 104, and in Mazagaon was recorded at 192, also in the 'Moderate' category.

Meanwhile, Pune recorded an AQI of 156 (Moderate). In the areas of Pashan and Hadapsar, the air quality was marked 'Satisfactory'.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed dust suppression vehicles in major locations namely Worli Sea Face, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Girgaum Chowpatty, Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park and World Trade Centre to control dust.

Earlier this month, Mumbai was recording air quality under the 'good category'.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday was recorded in 'Very Poor' category, with the AQI being recorded at 309.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin on Delhi's Air Quality forecasted predominant surface wind likely from variable directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-08 kmph, resulting in mainly clear sky and mist in the morning on October 29.

Also, coming under the 'Poor' category, the IIT Delhi region recorded an AQI of 300 and in the Mathura Road area, it was recorded at 228. The quality of air at the Airport (T3) was in the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 323.

Similarly, the AQI in Noida and Gurugram on Sunday was recorded at 317 (Very Poor), and 221 (Poor) respectively. (ANI)

