Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for demolishing the madrasas of the state without any complete inquiry.

"Many people only from these madrasas have sacrificed their lives for the country and if one or two teachers are found guilty, the whole community should not be called jihadi due to them," said Badruddin Ajmal in Guwahati.

He said that government should shoot them wherever they find them, we have no sympathy for bad elements in madrasas.

"If any jihadi comes to India from Bangladesh or from Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the government to detain them and take strict actions against them," he added.

Badruddin Ajmal also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the government to stop terrorism in the country.

"As Chief Minster has appealed to the citizens to inform officials about any suspicious person or activities, I also asked for the same, but don't do this because of your personal dispute," he said.

Answering the question about the government's decision of demolishing the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in the Moirabari area, he said, "Here in the state, we have Himanta Biswa Sharma as our Chief Minister, not Yogi. We have great trust in him that what other BJP's Chief Ministers are doing in their states, Sharma will not do here in Assam.

The District Administration on Thursday demolished the Jamiul Huda Madrasa at the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district of Assam.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa was run by an active member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of the ABT.

Earlier, the Morigaon district police had arrested Mustafa for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and added that its students were admitted to different schools.

Assam Police, along with Central agencies, on Thursday, detained 11 persons including a Madrassa teacher for their alleged links with terror outfits Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

As per police information, accused Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon district is an important financial conduit of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module in India. Mustafa was an active "Assam Police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits viz. AQIS and ABT. Further action is being taken per law," GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V&AC & Chief Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Assam, told ANI.

The Chief Minister said that 700 government madrassas have been closed and now have started general education. All the children in those closed madrasas will be taken to the general schools. (ANI)

